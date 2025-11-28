Obavijesti

LUDILO JE POČELO

FOTO Ogromna gužva na Adventu u Zadru: Peku se fine fritule, ljudi pjevaju i plešu...

Već prvog dana otvaranja Advent u Zadar bilježi veliku posjećenost. Na ulicama vlada gužva, štandovi mame mirisima adventskih delicija, a raspoloženi posjetitelji stvaraju atmosferu pravog blagdanskog veselja
Zadar: Otvoren je Advent u Zadru
U Zadru se otvorio Advent uz nastup grupe Vista i Ivice Sikirića Ice. | Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
U Zadru se otvorio Advent uz nastup grupe Vista i Ivice Sikirića Ice.
