FOTO Ogromna gužva na Adventu u Zadru: Peku se fine fritule, ljudi pjevaju i plešu...

Već prvog dana otvaranja Advent u Zadar bilježi veliku posjećenost. Na ulicama vlada gužva, štandovi mame mirisima adventskih delicija, a raspoloženi posjetitelji stvaraju atmosferu pravog blagdanskog veselja
U Zadru se otvorio Advent uz nastup grupe Vista i Ivice Sikirića Ice.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
U Zadru se otvorio Advent uz nastup grupe Vista i Ivice Sikirića Ice. |
Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
U Zadru se otvorio Advent uz nastup grupe Vista i Ivice Sikirića Ice.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Brojni građani i turisti pohrlili su na adventske kućice kako bi se okrijepili kuhanim vinom ili se zasladili fritulama.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Vesela atmosfera vladala je ulicama. Raspjevani i rasplesani posjetitelji su na svakom koraku.
| Foto: Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL
Foto Sime Zelic/PIXSELL