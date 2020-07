\u00a0

Insta vs Reality - or let\u2019s talk SITTING I would NEVER ACTUALLY sit like the picture on the left. Because I\u2019m not even sitting. I\u2019m hovering. My quads are holding my body weight. My core is tight, my back arched. And I am up OFF my HEELS, otherwise my thighs would squish and dimple all around my feet and legs. Because, hey, that\u2019s what SKIN DOES. The way I sit is like the right: relaxed, chilled, my limbs in comfortable positions. BOTH pics are fantastic, and I\u2019m totally here for it if you want to POSE or chill, ARCH or RELAX. Whatever speaks to you, go for it. My goal today is just to PULL BACK that CURTAIN And remind you again, and again, and as many times as I need to that SOCIAL MEDIA is NOT REAL. These quick, fleeting instances are filtered, Posed. Smoothed. Lit. Oiled. Glossed. Until perfection is all we are presented with. But us humans, we are way more WONDERFUL than that. And our bodies are just wrappings for what sits inside: Our souls. Our hearts. Our spirits. All the things that don\u2019t perk up or slouch down when a camera flicks off or on. And all the things that matter SO MUCH MORE than a single SELFIE ever could. Hope that helps today. You\u2019re incredible girl. Don\u2019t ever forget it. x #instavsreality #posedvsrelaxed #socialmediavsreality #celluliteisnormal





A post shared by Danae | Angles + Self Love (@danaemercer) on Jul 11, 2020 at 6:12am PDT