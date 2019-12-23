Instagram zvijezda otkrila kako nastaju njene savršene fotke
Kimberly Douglas, Instagram influencerica, koja na Instagramu ima gotovo 100. 000 pratitelja, poznata je po svojim artističkim fotografijama koje često objavljuje. Otkrila kako nastaju
Posljednje tri godine 23-godišnjakinja Kimberly Douglas nije samo objavljivala zadivljujuće fotografije, već je i otkrila kako su nastale. Scenografiju, kreativne ideje i fotografije radi sama. Cilj joj je napraviti karijeru od manekenstva i scenografije.
- Cilj mi je potpisati ugovor s model agencijom, ali također volim pokazati ljudima da mogu stvoriti nešto dobro, čak i ako nemaju puno novca ili skupu opremu - rekla je Kimberly i dodala da se sama fotografira jer nije mogla priuštiti fotografa.
Neke su fotografije nadahnute fotografijama slavnih i magazinskih časopisa, a neke su njena ideja.
- Gledam Pinterest, filmove, razgledavam susjedstvo i uvijek razmišljam što ću napraviti dalje - rekla je ova influencerica iz Južne Kalifornije.
Ovo su neke od njenih najboljih fotografija i kako su nastale.
Ovaj zadivljujući snimak ispunjen ružama inspiriran je kampanjom Zendaya koja je snimljena za Lancôme and Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden.
The amount of hours it took for me to poke some roses through some foam is ridiculous 😂 ended up not having enough flowers for both of the foam boards so I had to finesse with one. I cut the top off of the one then set both of the pieces up against some chairs and left all of the rest of the flowers on the floor (I was literally doing lunges under this dress to make myself short enough for this set 😂) INSPIRED BY: @zendaya ‘s @lancomeofficial shoot and @viktorandrolf Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden 👌🏾 Flowers: @amazon Dress: @freepeople Foam boards: @homedepot
Za ovu fotografiju, Kimberly je na Amazonu kupila tonu ružičastih ruža koje je rukom ljepila na bijeli platno. Na kraju nije imala dovoljno veliko platno pa je obukla haljinu da stane u kadar.
Ova fotografija je nastala u njenoj garaži.
After driving to 3 different locations to check to see if the wind would let up in a different area it was still too windy and I ended up right back at home taking photos in my garage 🙃😂 (it was a looooong day 🥵) INSPIRED BY: @simoneyvetteleigh ‘s sculpture for @zendaya’s @garage_magazine cover shoot 🙌🏾) ((I just noticed I did a shoot inspired by @garage_magazine in my garage 👀😂))
Ovu raffia suknju je kreirala sama. Popela se na ljestve kako bi stvorila dojam da je suknja jako duga.
After driving to 3 different locations to check to see if the wind would let up in a different area it was still too windy and I ended up right back at home taking photos in my garage 🙃😂 (it was a looooong day 🥵) INSPIRED BY: @simoneyvetteleigh ‘s sculpture for @zendaya’s @garage_magazine cover shoot 🙌🏾) ((I just noticed I did a shoot inspired by @garage_magazine in my garage 👀😂))
Za ovu fotografiju je cijelu sobu napunila balonima.
I changed outfits 4 times for this shoot just to end up back in the first outfit I put on 🤦🏾♀️😂 (so many balloons just randomly popped throughout this entire set up oh and it took me from 6:30 yesterday to 4:00 today to create this entire set ((minus the 7-8 hrs I slept)) this was a process 🥵😂) I’ve also re-edited these photos a million times 🙃 INSPIRED BY: @irenerudnykphoto balloon portrait and @geronimo art installation
To je bio velik izazov jer su baloni stalno letjeli.
I changed outfits 4 times for this shoot just to end up back in the first outfit I put on 🤦🏾♀️😂 (so many balloons just randomly popped throughout this entire set up oh and it took me from 6:30 yesterday to 4:00 today to create this entire set ((minus the 7-8 hrs I slept)) this was a process 🥵😂) I’ve also re-edited these photos a million times 🙃 INSPIRED BY: @irenerudnykphoto balloon portrait and @geronimo art installation
Ova fotografija u balonu je jedan od njenih najupečatljivijih fotografija. Ali, i jedan od najzahtjevnijih. Sa sobom je imala nož u slučaju da nešto pođe po zlu.
This was a long day 😂 got inside the ball, blew it up, (brought a steak knife in there w/ me just in case things went sideways) air thing fell over, had to get out, set everything back up, I was throwing sheets, sweating and I swear that lamp above me was swinging too much at one point...I was literally rolling around in the sheets 👀😂
Na ovoj fotografiji izgleda kao da Kimberly leži u šumi, ali zapravo je stajala ispred pravokutnika od lažnog lišća.
I honestly didn’t think this shoot was going to work out at first, I was going to pin all of the leaves to the wall but I didn’t have enough pins, then I was going to take the photo from above but I didn’t have enough leaves and I wanted to look like I was in a rainforest. Eventually it was like 💡...to hot glue all of my fake leaves to the two art boards I had, then I put on a bikini top, dunked my head in the tub, sprayed my face, neck, and entire upper body with water and started taking photos 😂 (Thanks to God it all came together in the end 😂🙌🏾)((swipe for the bts/during photos)) Inspired by: @uuanjie’s photo of @dmeiyue (((photo is in my story I don’t know why it didn’t post with all the other photos 🤦🏾♀️)))
I honestly didn’t think this shoot was going to work out at first, I was going to pin all of the leaves to the wall but I didn’t have enough pins, then I was going to take the photo from above but I didn’t have enough leaves and I wanted to look like I was in a rainforest. Eventually it was like 💡...to hot glue all of my fake leaves to the two art boards I had, then I put on a bikini top, dunked my head in the tub, sprayed my face, neck, and entire upper body with water and started taking photos 😂 (Thanks to God it all came together in the end 😂🙌🏾)((swipe for the bts/during photos)) Inspired by: @uuanjie’s photo of @dmeiyue (((photo is in my story I don’t know why it didn’t post with all the other photos 🤦🏾♀️)))
Možda jedna od najnevjerojatnijih činjenica je ta što sve fotografije radi sama. Ne koristi čak ni stativ. jednostavno podiže kameru i koristi samookidač, piše Insider.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:
super fotke