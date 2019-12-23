Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
Instagram zvijezda otkrila kako nastaju njene savršene fotke

Kimberly Douglas, Instagram influencerica, koja na Instagramu ima gotovo 100. 000 pratitelja, poznata je po svojim artističkim fotografijama koje često objavljuje. Otkrila kako nastaju

Foto: Instagram
Autor: Anamaria Miloš

Posljednje tri godine 23-godišnjakinja Kimberly Douglas nije samo objavljivala zadivljujuće fotografije, već je i otkrila kako su nastale. Scenografiju, kreativne ideje i fotografije radi sama. Cilj joj je napraviti karijeru od manekenstva i scenografije.

- Cilj mi je potpisati ugovor s model agencijom, ali također volim pokazati ljudima da mogu stvoriti nešto dobro, čak i ako nemaju puno novca ili skupu opremu - rekla je Kimberly i dodala da se sama fotografira jer nije mogla priuštiti fotografa.

Neke su fotografije nadahnute fotografijama slavnih i magazinskih časopisa, a neke su njena ideja.

SAVRŠEN SPOJ Otkrijte koji pas najbolje ide uz vašu osobnost po horoskopu

- Gledam Pinterest, filmove, razgledavam susjedstvo i uvijek razmišljam što ću napraviti dalje - rekla je ova influencerica iz Južne Kalifornije.

Ovo su neke od njenih najboljih fotografija i kako su nastale.

Ovaj zadivljujući snimak ispunjen ružama inspiriran je kampanjom Zendaya koja je snimljena za Lancôme and Viktor & Rolf's Flowerbomb Enchanted Garden.

 Za ovu fotografiju, Kimberly je na Amazonu kupila tonu ružičastih ruža koje je rukom ljepila na bijeli platno. Na kraju nije imala dovoljno veliko platno pa je obukla haljinu da stane u kadar.

Ova fotografija je nastala u njenoj garaži.

Ovu raffia suknju je kreirala sama. Popela se na ljestve kako bi stvorila dojam da je suknja jako duga.

Za ovu fotografiju je cijelu sobu napunila balonima.

 

To je bio velik izazov jer su baloni stalno letjeli.

Ova fotografija u balonu je jedan od njenih najupečatljivijih fotografija. Ali, i jedan od najzahtjevnijih. Sa sobom je imala nož u slučaju da nešto pođe po zlu.

Na ovoj fotografiji izgleda kao da Kimberly leži u šumi, ali zapravo je stajala ispred pravokutnika od lažnog lišća.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Možda jedna od najnevjerojatnijih činjenica je ta što sve fotografije radi sama. Ne koristi čak ni stativ. jednostavno podiže kameru i koristi samookidač, piše Insider.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:

 

  napoleonovsin77
    Ponedjeljak, 23.12.2019. u 20:37

    super fotke

