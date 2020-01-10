Kuće usred ničega: Tko je bio toliko lud graditi svoj dom tu?
Usred jezera, izoliranih šuma, na visokim liticama ili pak u poljima usred ničega - ove kuće su prave oaze raja za one koje se vole osamiti i uživati u miru te ljepoti prirode
Eric Ward je samouki fotograf čija je instagram stranica na kojoj objavljuje prekrasne prizore ljudskih domova postala pravi hit. Eric je učitelj iz američkog Columbusa, a fotografiranjem se počeo baviti iz hobija. Pogledajte neke od kuća koje je ovjekovječio aparatom:
One of my favorite shots of 2017. I was in the area for a school conference, but had a few hours free one evening to to catch a sunset over on Lake Michigan.
Kuća koja se nalazi na kraju mola izgleda kao da je iznikla iz mora.
Getting to spend time with friends and family, meeting new people and exploring new places have made this year one of the best ever.
Izdignuta od valova, ipak otkriva koliko je čovjek sitan naspram prirode.
This photo, "Waterfront Property" is currently one of the best sellers and is a personal favorite of a location that captures my imagination each time I have visited.
Šum valova i okruženje vode čini se kako su vrlo privlačan faktor za ljude koji žele bijeg u osamu.
No, moguće je izgubiti se od ljudi i na kopnu.
Racing the setting sun to arrive before it dipped behind the horizon, it was hard to pass beautiful scenes while on our way to Neist Point on the Isle of Skye, but my jaw dropped when we finally arrived to this view. Scotland was absolutely breathtaking and the time with friends was one I'll never forget.
U Škotskoj nema druge nego cijelu kuću smjestiti tako da pruža najljepši mogući pogled.
After stumbling across a photo online from the 1000 Islands region of New York last summer, I instantly knew I had to experience it for myself. A few weeks ago I made my second visit to the area
Neke od ovih kuća su sezonske vikendice, a velik broj njih može se i iznajmiti.
I didn't have a place set up to stay, or anyone traveling with me, but I knew I had two free days and views like this waiting for me.
Dvorac na vodi, postoji li što bakovitije?
#feedyouradventure isn't limited to a final push to summit a mountain or training for a triathlon, but includes that family mountain bike trip you've been wanting to take or even heading to your favorite park with your little ones. For me, it's about getting outside and enjoying the beauty that surrounds you.
Neke od izoliranih kuća danas su napuštene i čekaju nove vlasnike koji žele odmak od civilizacije.
