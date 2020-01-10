Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
putem svog Facebook ili Google računa. ili Prijava Prijavi se
Najnovije vijesti iz Hrvatske i Svijeta na 24sata
Imaš priču, fotografiju ili video? Pošalji
9 komentara

Kuće usred ničega: Tko je bio toliko lud graditi svoj dom tu?

Usred jezera, izoliranih šuma, na visokim liticama ili pak u poljima usred ničega - ove kuće su prave oaze raja za one koje se vole osamiti i uživati u miru te ljepoti prirode

501 prikaza
Nevjerojatne kuće usred ničega
Foto: Instagram
9 komentara

Autor: Martina Japec Martinko

Eric Ward je samouki fotograf čija je instagram stranica na kojoj objavljuje prekrasne prizore ljudskih domova postala pravi hit. Eric je učitelj iz američkog Columbusa, a fotografiranjem se počeo baviti iz hobija. Pogledajte neke od kuća koje je ovjekovječio aparatom:

Kuća koja se nalazi na kraju mola izgleda kao da je iznikla iz mora.

Kuća na pomicanje MOŽE SE NAPUHATI Svugdje je lijepo, ali... : Putujte svijetom sa svojom kućom

Izdignuta od valova, ipak otkriva koliko je čovjek sitan naspram prirode.

Šum valova i okruženje vode čini se kako su vrlo privlačan faktor za ljude koji žele bijeg u osamu.

No, moguće je izgubiti se od ljudi i na kopnu.

U Škotskoj nema druge nego cijelu kuću smjestiti tako da pruža najljepši mogući pogled.

ISPOVIJEST 'Ovo su 4 razloga zašto volim biti sam, kao vuk samotnjak'

Neke od ovih kuća su sezonske vikendice, a velik broj njih može se i iznajmiti.

Dvorac na vodi, postoji li što bakovitije?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From the broken and discarded, beauty will again be found.

Objavu dijeli Eric Ward (@littlecoal)

 

Neke od izoliranih kuća danas su napuštene i čekaju nove vlasnike koji žele odmak od civilizacije.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:
Možda vas zanima i ovo:
Naši partneri pišu
Komentari 9
Komentiraj, znaš da želiš
Prijavi se
  • Avatar kajzer/soze/80🇷🇸
    kajzer/soze/80🇷🇸 Petak, 10.01.2020. u 21:43

    Uh,nisam ljubitelj jezera,reka,mora..ali zato u planinama imati neku vikendicu,otići povremeno sam bez igde ikog svog,neprocenjivo😃

  • Avatar pustinjska ovca
    pustinjska ovca Petak, 10.01.2020. u 21:41

    One u kukuruzima ne dolaze u obzir kako sam gledala horor „djeca kukuruza“😬😬😬ali ona u Skotskoj na litici i ona na stijeni u sred mora😍😍😍sad bi se preselila 😀

  • Avatar darkwood.
    darkwood. Petak, 10.01.2020. u 22:13

    Da se bar mogu probuditi u svijetu ljubavi, bez starih dugova... Da te bar mogu poljubiti, bez loših sjećanja na hladna proljeća... Jer moj je život igra bez granica...

Pogledaj sve komentare
Još iz rubrike Lifestyle
Message