Kupili jednosmjernu kartu za Bali i sad uživaju u poljima riže
Britanska četveročlana obitelj kupili su 16. ožujka jednosmjernu kartu za njih i njihove sinove blizance za Bali. Sada se izoliraju od pandemije koronavirusa i uživaju u idiličnoj kolibici od bambusa
Britanska četveročlana obitelj od korona virusa izolira se u idiličnoj kolibici od bambusa na Baliju.
Corinne Pruden (39) i njezin suprug Dave (49) kupili su 16. ožujka jednosmjernu kartu za njih i njihove sinove blizance, a letjeli su istog tog popodneva, osam dana prije nego što je Velika Britanija uvela karantenu.
Par je posljednjih pet godina živio u Budimpešti, gdje su vodili kafić. Bili su s obitelji u Velikoj Britaniji i planirali su provesti šest mjeseci na proputovanju po Južnoj Americi. Međutim, tada su Sjedinjene Američke Države zabranile putovanja pa su njihovi letovi bili otkazani.
Afternoon strolls through the countryside of Ubud 🌴 We’ve been having clear mornings and stormy afternoons recently, so this was a real treat. As we sat and watched the sunset, we saw a very distant Mount Agung reflecting the pinks of the sky. The boys were full of energy and ran around in circles singing! It’s safe to say that we like it here! 🌸 . . . . . . . #baliindonesia #stuckinparadise #toddlertravel #balilifestyle #quarantinefun #ourfamily #familyontour #theartofchildhood #theoutdoorchild #curiouslittleexplorers #inspiredbycolour #familytravels #countrysidelife #familyfuntime #familypictures #ubudbali #familylife #familyadventures #twinbrothers #afternoonwalks #escapetobali #familyphotos #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether #laughtogether #laughingmakesyoulivelonger #havefuntogether
- Naši letovi su otkazani, naš kafić Goat Herder je zatvoren, a mi smo bili pred karantenom i mislili smo, imamo isplaniranu avanturu idemo reći dečkima, tako da smo rezervirali kartu i odletjeli za Bali kasnije tog istog popodneva - rekao je Dave za Daily Mail.
Dugoročan boravak s obitelji u Velikoj Britaniji im nije bio izvediv, kako kaže Corinne pa su se u zadnji čas odlučili za Indoneziju.
A walk along a winding path with Alexander 🌸 One thing I really love about being in a new location is the need to take the “good camera” out, just in case! Suddenly candid moments like this are captured and treasured 💛 . . . . . . #baliindonesia #balilifestyle #ubudricefields #ricefields #dailywalks #ubudbali #palmtreeseverywhere #walktogether #familyfuntime #familypictures #lpkids #familylife #familyadventures #twinbrothers #escapetobali #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether #mumandsontime #mummytime #instagood #laughtogether #talktogether #havefuntogether
- Bali je bio opcija koja je također bila velika briga, ali dala nam je priliku da negdje ostanemo po relativno jeftinoj cijeni, okružimo dečke prirodom, relativno se izoliramo i samo osiguramo da ostanemo što dalje od društva, kako bismo sebi dali šansu da preživimo ovu stvar - rekla je Corinne.
Corinne je rekla da je to 'stvarno neobičan osjećaj', jer su oni radili upravo suprotno od onoga što rade svi drugi, a Britanci su se vraćali kući iz cijelog svijeta.
Hello Ubud 🌸 This tourist hotspot is usually teeming with people and activity, but it’s oddly quiet at the moment. Most shops are closed and even finding a “nasi goreng” (fried rice) is proving difficult. But the boys get to run around with absolute freedom, and that’s pretty wonderful! . . . #baliindonesia #ubudbali #toddlertravel #balilifestyle #familytravel #lotuspond #familymoments #architecturalgems #familyfuntime #familypictures #familylife #familyadventures #twinbrothers #runwild #runwildmychild #escapetobali #familyphotos #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether #instagood #laughtogether #havefuntogether
- Osjećali smo se nekako hrabro, ali možda pomalo glupo ili naivno. Bilo je prilično i stresno - priznala je Corinne.
Pišući na Instagramu, rekla je: 'Napokon je stigao prazan avion, a u Denpasar se ukrcalo više od 20 ljudi, uključujući i nas. Dolazak na Bali bio je takvo olakšanje. Bila je to stresna odluka. Uspjeli smo ući s vizom koju smo produžili po dolasku. U roku od dva dana ukinuta je vizna shema za nove dolaske.'
Breakfast in Bali 🍍 We’ve been staying in Amed for the last week, and have really enjoyed the laid-back vibe and Mount Agung views 🌋 But the beach was locked down this morning and as an air of uncertainty looms, we’ve decided to head to Ubud. At least then if a Bali wide lockdown happens, we’ll be surrounding ourselves with some rice field views 🌾 On a separate note, this photo was so hard to capture! If it wasn’t one of the boys stuffing pancake into their mouth, it was Dave not protecting his modesty in his sarong! 🙈 . . . #baliindonesia #pineapples #toddlertravel #balilifestyle #pancakestack #greenplants #northeastbali #beachlifevibes #breakfasttime #familyfuntime #familypictures #amedbali #familylife #familyadventures #twinbrothers #eatoutside #escapetobali #familyphotos #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether #instagood #laughtogether #laughingmakesyoulivelonger #havefuntogether
Ispričala je kako su im ponudili 'stvarno, jako dobru' cijenu za Airbnb u Ubudu koji se nalazi usred polja riže i znači da su 'potpuno izolirani'.
Pišući na Instagramu, Corrine je rekla: 'Trenutno imamo malo dobrih vijesti, pa kada nam je ponuđeno da unajmimo ovu prelijepu kuću od bambusa usred polja riže za djelić uobičajenog troška, rekli smo da! Kroz mali zaplet sudbine, našli smo se u raju. '
There’s very little good news at the moment, so when we were offered to rent this beautiful bamboo house in the middle of rice fields for a fraction of the usual cost, we said yes!🏡 Through a small twist of fate, we’ve found ourselves in paradise 🌴🥥 . . . Budapest to Bali.... . . The lockdown happened 4 days before we were able to board our plane to the US, to see friends and backpack through Central America. We’d rented our apartment out in Budapest, packed our life away, temporarily closed our coffee shop due to the virus, and stood with our backpacks, holding our little boys’ hands, wondering what we were going to do. Borders were closing before our eyes, and each new idea was met with closures. Soon, we decided on Bali. Reasoning that even though the pandemic had made our travel insurance invalid, and good healthcare would be difficult to find....we had to go somewhere and why not choose a location that we wouldn’t mind staying in for a while. Plus, a place with agriculture, produce and kind people 🌸 . . As we took off from London, and arrived in Brunei for our transfer, we sat for 6 hours watching flight after flight being cancelled. Finally an empty plane arrived and no more than 20 people, including us, boarded for Denpasar. Arriving in Bali was such a relief. It had been a stressful decision. We managed to get in with an extendable visa on arrival. Within 2 days, the visa scheme was cancelled for new arrivals. . . Although the island is quiet, with next to no tourists, it still seems relaxed. Many of the shops, restaurants and cafés have closed. But sitting in our open-air house watching rice farmers go about their every day activities is incredibly soothing. Every evening we are joined by frogs, lizards and even a resident bat. The boys are more part of nature than we ever thought possible. And we have miles of farmers’ tracks, forest and rice fields to explore! 🌾 . . . . . . . #ubudbali #balidaily #balilifestyle #bamboohouse #architecturephoto #ricefields #instabali #housedesign #stylishdecor #natureloversgallery #igbali #covid19indonesia #beautifuldestination #travelgram #lockdownindonesia #weareliving #roamtheplanet #ubudlove #exploretheworld
Ranije su boravili u blizini Denpasara, ali smatrali su ga 'bučnim', s previše ljudi, a onda su se preselili u Amed na sjeveroistočnoj obali Balija.
Corinne je rekla da je njihov dom od bambusa savršen dodajući da su kupili bazen na napuhavanje za vrt i primali isporuke voća i povrća iz restorana s Michelinovom zvjezdicom.
These 3 🧡 Sitting on the steps of a traditional Balinese house compound in central Ubud. Occasionally we venture away from the rice fields, just to re-connect with the world. After admiring some architecture, we soon find ourselves back on the path home. . . . . . . #baliindonesia #stuckinparadise #balinesehouse #baliarchitecture #intricatedetails #liveincolour #toddlertravel #balilifestyle #quarantinefun #ourfamily #familyontour #theartofchildhood #theoutdoorchild #curiouslittleexplorers #inspiredbycolour #familytravels #countrysidelife #familyfuntime #familypictures #ubudbali #familyadventures #twinbrothers #afternoonwalks #escapetobali #familyphotos #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether
Obitelj provodi dane u šetnji među rižinim poljima, potocima i prirodom.
Na nedavnom Instagram postu Corinne je izjavila: 'Iako je otok miran, nema turista, još uvijek izgleda opušteno. Mnoge trgovine, restorani i kafići su zatvoreni.
Paddling pool time! 💦 We took these photos a few days ago on a sunny Ubud morning. The boys love filling the pool up, both competing with each other as to who can hold the hose! Then one sprays the other in the face, there’s tears....then laughter. Eventually, to calm things down, I got into the water with them and was immediately showered with cuddles! The best 💛 We just needed to watch out for falling coconuts and hungry mosquitoes! 🌴🥥 . . . . . . #baliindonesia #stuckinparadise #gardenfun #paddlingpool #poolfun #liveincolour #toddlertravel #balilifestyle #quarantinefun #ourfamily #familyontour #theartofchildhood #theoutdoorchild #curiouslittleexplorers #inspiredbycolour #familytravels #familyfuntime #familypictures #ubudbali #familyadventures #twinbrothers #escapetobali #familyphotos #freespiritedchildhood #mycolourfulkids #awesomekids #adventureswithchildren #loveyourtimetogether
'Ali sjediti u našoj kući na otvorenom i promatrati farmere na poljima riže kako svakodnevno obavljaju svoje aktivnosti nevjerojatno je umirujuće. Svake večeri pridružuju nam se žabe, gušteri, pa čak i rezidencijalni šišmiš. Dječaci su više prirodni tipovi nego što smo mislili. A mi imamo kilometre poljoprivrednih staza, šuma i polja riže za istraživanje!
Obitelj vijesti o koronavirusu prima samo kada stupe u kontakt sa obitelji, a do tada se pokušavaju što manje udaljiti od čitanja vijesti i uživati u prirodnim ljepotama Balia.
