'Ponosni smo očevi djevojčica': Tate odaju počast Kobeu i kćeri

Očevi diljem svijeta odaju počast tragično preminuloj košarkaškoj legendi Kobeu Bryantu i njegovoj kćeri Gianni (13) koja je također među žrtvama pada helikoptera u Kaliforniji.

Koristeći hashtag #GirlDad, očevi objavljuju fotografije sa svojim kćerima, a sve je počelo kada se voditeljica ESPN-a Elle Duncan prisjetila svog susreta s Kobeom.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it.



"The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN #RIPGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/a2GpkY2Eb4 — Gian Cruz (@gianorama) January 28, 2020

Tada je bila trudna već osam mjeseci, a kada ju je u backstageu jednog 'eventa' u New Yorku Kobe sreo, odmah je pitao zna li koji je spol djeteta.

Voditeljica mu je odgovorila kako očekuje djevojčicu, a on joj je 'dao pet' i rekao 'curice su najbolje'. Potom je upitala Kobea, inače prije smrti - oca četiri djevojčice, bi li htio još kćeri, a on joj je poručio: 'Imao bih ih još pet da mogu. Ja sam 'girl dad' ('tata curica')...

Evo kako na Twitteru odaju počast košarkaškoj legendi i njegovoj kćeri:

I had to post this #girldad. I love this kid. pic.twitter.com/2oxE7CTvQo — Jeff Lambert (@LawyerLambert) January 29, 2020

I'm a New Orleans #girldad pic.twitter.com/MvLGeuDETO — la giz out da 9 (@Gizmo2cent) January 30, 2020

A dad usually wants a son, but they really need a daughter 🖤 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/A18FxE5PrZ — Ridwan Aremu Adedapo ®️ (@RidwanAAdedapo) January 30, 2020

I was so lucky to have a dad who just wanted to spend time with me. He taught me how to plant a veggie garden, ride a bike, drive a car and change the tire. He also taught me the meaning of love, loyalty, and kindness. I’m a better person because of him.#GirlDad pic.twitter.com/PBs7G2RIZe — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 30, 2020

The world gave me you, so I’m going to make sure daddy gives you the world 🌎💛 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/aNOIqOemYc — Hiwa➰ (@DaddehHiwa) January 30, 2020

We’ve been waiting for #GirlDad to be a thing for the last three months. pic.twitter.com/q9ceGi2R3Z — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 30, 2020

She changed my life ❤️ I love my daughter so much‼️ #Girldad pic.twitter.com/oULq41xiCv — Qasem Soleimani 😔 (@Varskiizzle) January 30, 2020

The days are long... the weeks are long... The months and years are so so short...

Very lucky. Very blessed to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/v3BtMUkZr5 — Zac Bruney (@CoachBruneyW_U) January 30, 2020

The best job in the world : being a #GirlDad . pic.twitter.com/yx9Kcc8H7A — Nazri Ishak 🇲🇾 (@techsupremo) January 30, 2020

Proud to be a #GirlDad-most enjoyable and meaningful accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/MiliHVafBA — Coach Gonzalez (@CoachGee34) January 30, 2020

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM: