'Ponosni smo očevi djevojčica': Tate odaju počast Kobeu i kćeri

Koristeći hashtag #GirlDad, očevi objavljuju fotografije sa svojim kćerima, a sve je počelo kada se voditeljica ESPN-a Elle Duncan prisjetila svog susreta s Kobeom

Foto: Screenshot (Twitter)
Autor: Kristina Trupeljak

Očevi diljem svijeta odaju počast tragično preminuloj košarkaškoj legendi Kobeu Bryantu i njegovoj kćeri Gianni (13) koja je također među žrtvama pada helikoptera u Kaliforniji.

Koristeći hashtag #GirlDad, očevi objavljuju fotografije sa svojim kćerima, a sve je počelo kada se voditeljica ESPN-a Elle Duncan prisjetila svog susreta s Kobeom.

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:

Tada je bila trudna već osam mjeseci, a kada ju je u backstageu jednog 'eventa' u New Yorku Kobe sreo, odmah je pitao zna li koji je spol djeteta. 

Voditeljica mu je odgovorila kako očekuje djevojčicu, a on joj je 'dao pet' i rekao 'curice su najbolje'. Potom je upitala Kobea, inače prije smrti - oca četiri djevojčice, bi li htio još kćeri, a on joj je poručio: 'Imao bih ih još pet da mogu. Ja sam 'girl dad' ('tata curica')...

Evo kako na Twitteru odaju počast košarkaškoj legendi i njegovoj kćeri:

POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:

 

  • Default avatar - Zvončicaaaa
    Zvončicaaaa Četvrtak, 30.01.2020. u 14:10

    Cure su zakon!

  • Avatar mongolskipijetao
    mongolskipijetao Četvrtak, 30.01.2020. u 14:29

    Bas tako...ja ih troje imam...tatine cure,a sin mamin

