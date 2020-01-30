'Ponosni smo očevi djevojčica': Tate odaju počast Kobeu i kćeri
Koristeći hashtag #GirlDad, očevi objavljuju fotografije sa svojim kćerima, a sve je počelo kada se voditeljica ESPN-a Elle Duncan prisjetila svog susreta s Kobeom
Očevi diljem svijeta odaju počast tragično preminuloj košarkaškoj legendi Kobeu Bryantu i njegovoj kćeri Gianni (13) koja je također među žrtvama pada helikoptera u Kaliforniji.
Koristeći hashtag #GirlDad, očevi objavljuju fotografije sa svojim kćerima, a sve je počelo kada se voditeljica ESPN-a Elle Duncan prisjetila svog susreta s Kobeom.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
The Kobe story Elle Duncan shared on Sportscenter was so heartfelt and heartbreaking, more people need to see it.— Gian Cruz (@gianorama) January 28, 2020
"The only small source of comfort for me, is knowing that he died doing what he loved the most: being a dad. Being a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN #RIPGigi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/a2GpkY2Eb4
Tada je bila trudna već osam mjeseci, a kada ju je u backstageu jednog 'eventa' u New Yorku Kobe sreo, odmah je pitao zna li koji je spol djeteta.
Voditeljica mu je odgovorila kako očekuje djevojčicu, a on joj je 'dao pet' i rekao 'curice su najbolje'. Potom je upitala Kobea, inače prije smrti - oca četiri djevojčice, bi li htio još kćeri, a on joj je poručio: 'Imao bih ih još pet da mogu. Ja sam 'girl dad' ('tata curica')...
Evo kako na Twitteru odaju počast košarkaškoj legendi i njegovoj kćeri:
I’m a #girldad - love you @Avagracemiles pic.twitter.com/f02IAsUF39— Tim Miles (@CoachMiles) January 29, 2020
I had to post this #girldad. I love this kid. pic.twitter.com/2oxE7CTvQo— Jeff Lambert (@LawyerLambert) January 29, 2020
I'm a New Orleans #girldad pic.twitter.com/MvLGeuDETO— la giz out da 9 (@Gizmo2cent) January 30, 2020
A dad usually wants a son, but they really need a daughter 🖤 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/A18FxE5PrZ— Ridwan Aremu Adedapo ®️ (@RidwanAAdedapo) January 30, 2020
I was so lucky to have a dad who just wanted to spend time with me. He taught me how to plant a veggie garden, ride a bike, drive a car and change the tire. He also taught me the meaning of love, loyalty, and kindness. I’m a better person because of him.#GirlDad pic.twitter.com/PBs7G2RIZe— Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) January 30, 2020
Proud to be a #girldad ❤️😍🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QXyvcKOHC3— ✨10 👑 DaddyMO👑 10✨ (@therealdaddymo1) January 30, 2020
#girldad Me and my babygirl. pic.twitter.com/YTxyVFj5Cf— Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) January 30, 2020
So thankful for you. #girldad pic.twitter.com/HXV9icvjOZ— #GirlDad (@Hawk2ye) January 30, 2020
Always and Forever... #girlsdad #girldad #RIPKobeandGigi pic.twitter.com/SynrPSS8ag— LaDainian Tomlinson (@LT_21) January 30, 2020
The world gave me you, so I’m going to make sure daddy gives you the world 🌎💛 #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/aNOIqOemYc— Hiwa➰ (@DaddehHiwa) January 30, 2020
We’ve been waiting for #GirlDad to be a thing for the last three months. pic.twitter.com/q9ceGi2R3Z— Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) January 30, 2020
She changed my life ❤️ I love my daughter so much‼️ #Girldad pic.twitter.com/oULq41xiCv— Qasem Soleimani 😔 (@Varskiizzle) January 30, 2020
The days are long... the weeks are long... The months and years are so so short...— Zac Bruney (@CoachBruneyW_U) January 30, 2020
Very lucky. Very blessed to be a #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/v3BtMUkZr5
The best job in the world : being a #GirlDad . pic.twitter.com/yx9Kcc8H7A— Nazri Ishak 🇲🇾 (@techsupremo) January 30, 2020
Best Daughter ever #girldad pic.twitter.com/Lrg3cxsNAh— blane (@blanejedwards) January 30, 2020
Proud to be a #GirlDad-most enjoyable and meaningful accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/MiliHVafBA— Coach Gonzalez (@CoachGee34) January 30, 2020
#GirlDad. Thank you for setting a beautiful example for us Kobe! #RipKobe #RipGigi pic.twitter.com/UsAwKQOk6l— Matt Ganuelas-Rosser (@Real_Mateo) January 30, 2020
Fortunate 3 strikes #girldad #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/nOIHs6299J— Butch Thompson (@3strikes_AU) January 30, 2020
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO SERIJAL 'ZENZACIJA' S IVANOM ŠARIĆEM:
Cure su zakon!
Bas tako...ja ih troje imam...tatine cure,a sin mamin