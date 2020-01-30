Prije i poslije: Stvara fotke kao iz bajke, otkrio je i kako to radi

Behind the scenes of yesterday's project. I called this shot “Standing in Between” because I wanted to visualize a parent literally standing in front of a screen and replacing it with quality time. My almost 2 year old son was the model for this picture while his big sister took the photo. We also added a bunch of smoke to create a little bit of a hazy effect. The main light source is just a soft box with a cheap flash. I did model the tv in Cinema 4d, which was hard for me because I’m still learning. Overall the whole project took about 4 hours including photography and editing. Such a fun project though! #photoshoppainting #edit_perfection #edit_grams #creativeoptic #creative_ace #creativegrammer #instagood #manipulationteam #manipulationclan #launchdsigns #xceptionaledits #propixz #speedart #visualmobs #visual_creatorz #bestvisualz #ig_short_magic #photoshop #igcreative_editz #theuniversalart #thecreativers #surrealart #digitalpainting #behindthescenes #photoshoptutorial #learn_photoshop #christianart #parenting #editing

A post shared by Christian Photoshop Art (@christianpsart) on Jan 3, 2020 at 4:05am PST