Prije i poslije: Stvara fotke kao iz bajke, otkrio je i kako to radi
Umjesto da objavi samo fotošopiranu fotku, on svojim pratiteljima pokaže i kako je 'cijeli set' izgledao prije, koji su mu sve rekviziti trebali za krajnji proizvod i 'finiš' fotku
Dnevna soba američkog fotografa iz Sjeverne Karoline u tren oka može se transformirati u čarobnu šumu, svemir ili predivnu livadu, a sve to uz pomoć njegovih Photoshop vještina.
Ovaj grafički dizajner na Instagramu ima više od 390.000 pratitelja, a jedan od razloga njegove popularnosti je i taj što on objavljuje fotke koje prikazuju cijeli proces stvaranja magije.
Behind the scenes of yesterday's project. I called this shot “Standing in Between” because I wanted to visualize a parent literally standing in front of a screen and replacing it with quality time. My almost 2 year old son was the model for this picture while his big sister took the photo. We also added a bunch of smoke to create a little bit of a hazy effect. The main light source is just a soft box with a cheap flash. I did model the tv in Cinema 4d, which was hard for me because I’m still learning. Overall the whole project took about 4 hours including photography and editing. Such a fun project though! #photoshoppainting #edit_perfection #edit_grams #creativeoptic #creative_ace #creativegrammer #instagood #manipulationteam #manipulationclan #launchdsigns #xceptionaledits #propixz #speedart #visualmobs #visual_creatorz #bestvisualz #ig_short_magic #photoshop #igcreative_editz #theuniversalart #thecreativers #surrealart #digitalpainting #behindthescenes #photoshoptutorial #learn_photoshop #christianart #parenting #editing
Behind the scenes of "The Battle Begins at Breakfast" For this project, our almost 2 year old was the model, and our almost 4 year old was the light-holder. They both did a great job! After I brought the photo in the photoshop, I painted the lights and dark smoke areas with my own photography and some brush strokes. Hope you enjoy the behind the scenes video! #mattepainting #photoshoppainting #edit_perfection #edit_grams #creativeoptic #creative_ace #creativegrammer #instagood #manipulationteam #manipulationclan #launchdsigns #xceptionaledits #propixz #speedart #visualmobs #visual_creatorz #bestvisualz #ig_short_magic #photoshop #igcreative_editz #theuniversalart #thecreativers #surrealart #digitalpainting #behindthescenes #photoshoptutorial #learn_photoshop #christianart #editing
- Drago mi je što svojim obožavateljima otkrivam svoje tajne tehnike jer ću tako ohrabriti i ostale umjetnike da krenu putem koji im možda još nije pao na pamet - poručio je Kevin za Insider.
Behind the Scenes of "Sword of the Spirit" Here is a quick look at how I created this project. I originally sketched out the idea, and then we had to get a little creative. We didn't have a sword at our home, so we had to use a paper towel roll in its place. I'm new to Cinema 4D, but I'm actually proud of how my modeling of a sword turned out. To get the "glow" of the Bible, I used a small video light right behind my hands aiming up at our faces. The softbox behind me was meant to mimic the light of the sky, but it was a little bit too bright. If it wasn't 30 degrees outside, we could have just went outside and shot this! Hope you enjoy the making of videos. #photoshop #ps_swipe #editing #makingof #photoshoptutorial #creativegrammer #enter_imagination #awesome_surreal #launchdsigns #manipulationclan #edit_grams #creartmood #portraitgames #xceptionaledits #pursuitofportraits #creatorgrams #thecreativers #19skillz #surreal42 #moodygrams #creative_portraits #childrenportraits #learn_photoshop #swordofthespirit #christianart #christianphotography #parenting #c4d #cinema4d
Kevin koristi Photoshop kako bi stvorio fotke iz bajke, u čemu uspijeva. Fotke su mu magične!
