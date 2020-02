Spekta(r)kularna fotka: S neba sišao 'anđeo', gore mu dosadilo

The Brocken Spectre. It Was The First Time I Have Encountered This Rare Weather Phenomenon. My Shadow Looked Miles Long Overlooking The Edale Valley From Mam Tor, Peak District. #yourbritain #dailymirror #welivetoexplore #getoutside #uk_shooters #nationalparks #gloriousbritain #mamtor #peakdistrict #peakdistrictphotography #derbyshire #thelensbible #nature_wizards #rural_love #ukpotd #unitedkingdom🇬🇧 #gloriousbritain #canonphotography #bbcnews #nature_brilliance #earth_shotz #photosofbritain #1ukshot #mytelegraph #landscapephotography #ukscenery #countryside #bestukpics #instabritain #bbcbritain

A post shared by Lee Howdle | UK - Midlands (@leehowdle) on Feb 9, 2020 at 12:53am PST