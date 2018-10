Avion pao na autocestu: 'Zar je to na njemu nacistički simbol?'

Credit to @combat_learjet : And here is the video of the landing! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••#Repost @abcnews 🎥: David Spencer ・・・ CRASH LANDING: Cellphone video captures the moment a vintage single-engine plane went down on Southern California busy 101 freeway on Tuesday and then burst into flames. Authorities say the pilot, the only person on board, was safely removed before flames consumed much of the aircraft. No vehicles on the ground were involved in the afternoon crash that snarled traffic about 30 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. #plane #crash #101 #freeway #california #combatlearjet . Thanks for the tag @dannyrocketship @dustinvw123

