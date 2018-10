Djevojčica ostala zaključana u svom tijelu, onda se zbilo čudo

Wiltshire teenager Miranda Meldrum is amazing medical experts during her recovery from her catastrophic brain haemorrhage. It left her with 'Locked In' syndrome and doctors thought she'd never walk or talk again. The 14-year-olds's been using her love of singing to help on her journey to recovery. Read more: http://www.itv.com/news/westcountry/2018-10-22/wiltshire-teenager-suffering-from-locked-in-syndrome-amazes-doctors/