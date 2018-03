Iskoristili su mećavu: Bagerom sravnili sa zemljom lokalni Lidl

*⚠* BREAKING *⚠* THE MOST SHOCKING FOOTAGE YOU WILL SEE ALL DAY Someone in a JCB has just knocked down a Lidl superstore in west Dublin in a desperate attempt to get food 🚨 More vids to come! Like ➡TheLiberal.ie⬅ for more videos 🖒 Like ➡Daily Weather Ireland⬅ for snow updates 🌨❄ Crd: Fintan Keelan