Vožnja kroz pakao: Snimila je kako bježi kroz vatrenu stihiju

Here’s another video of yesterday when the fire came out of nowhere. Thank god we are all ok, our horses are safe and ok. Everything burned. Thank you to all the fire fighters, police, police escorts, first responders, volunteers, animal rescue and everyone who risked and continue to risk their lives to save the animals, people and homes in Malibu and surrounding areas. You are the heros!! We love you we love you we love you!!! Thank you!! 🐎❤️

