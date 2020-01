Patsy osjetila opasnost, otrčala je po ovce i spasila ih od vatre

Allow me to introduce Patsy the wonder dog. In the early hours of 31 December 2019, while fire in Corryong was bearing down them, she and my brother rounded up the sheep and brought them to the safest paddock on the farm. She then found a safe spot while my brother fought the fire with a tractor and a tank of water. Almost all sheep are safe, along with the hay bales and silage, the shearing shed, and both farm houses. My brother doesn’t do social media, but Patsy does. Great job little girl 🙂 Update 7 January 2020 - Patsy and her family are busy cleaning up the farm and helping others get sorted out. You can help too! They would love you to donate to these bushfire relief fundraising collections: https://www.wildlifevictoria.org.au/?view=article&id=145:helping-wildlife-during-bushfires&catid=11:wildlife-information https://blazeaid.com.au/donations/how-donate/ https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate Update 5 January 2020 - Patsy is now on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/p/B67HA-xHJSH/?igshid=126abkbj2hytc #patsythecorryongwonderdog #strongincorryong Update 4 January 2020 - Patsy’s story is spreading, so for those people who would like to donate funds to help the Upper Murray community, please support these links which are confirmed to be genuine and keep sharing Patsy’s post 🙂 https://www.parksideproduce.net.au/products/feed-for-fire-gift-voucher https://www.gofundme.com/f/xycjem-cudgewa-has-burnt?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet https://www.gofundme.com/f/a-little-town-and-its-community-need-some-help?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet