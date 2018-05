Prosvjedi u Berlinu, Istanbulu, Moskvi, u BiH slave dva dana

Foto: Bernd Von Jutrczenka/DPA/PIXSELL

01 May 2018, Germany, Berlin: Irene Schulz (C), member of the executive board of IG Metall, and Berlin's Senator for Education, Sandra Scheeres of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), wallk past a construction site as they lead the protest march of trade unions. On the occasion of Labour Day, the German Trade Unions (DGB) are demonstrating under the motto "solidarity, diversity and justice." Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa /DPA/PIXSELL