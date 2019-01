Utrka u ledenom Dunavu: Neke su morali spašavati iz rijeke...

Foto: Andreas Gebert/REUTERS/PIXSELL/REUTERS/PIXSELL

Swimmers wearing costumes bathe in the 3 degrees Celsius water of the river Danube in Neuburg an der Donau Swimmers get ready to jump into the 3 degrees Celsius water of the river Danube during their annual 4 km swim, in Neuburg an der Donau, January 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert ANDREAS GEBERT