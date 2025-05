VIDEO Filipinski kardinal pleše i pjeva te osvaja internet i srca vjernika: 'Neka on bude papa...'

🚨 Shocking: Cardinal Tagle Sings John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ – A Betrayal of Catholic Teaching? A stunning moment as Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle performs “Imagine”—the atheist anthem rejecting religion, heaven, and Christ’s Kingship. ✝️ Why this matters: The song’s lyrics directly contradict Catholic doctrine (“No hell below us… no religion too”). Is this scandal or scandalous ignorance? WATCH 👇 – Then sound off: Should a Cardinal of the Church promote this?