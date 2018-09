Vidio djevojčicu kako gura oca u kolicima: 'Želio sam pomoći'

“Daddy’s Girl” ... this touching moment and caption is not something I would normally post, but after witnessing this little girl pushing her father up a mountain in a wheelchair up the road in central Serbia struck a deep nerve within me... cars and trucks racing past them, yet the resolve, resilience, and love between them made it deeply touching for me to witness... I abruptly stopped at 1st sight and offered a ride when the father waved me off, then after driving 5k down the road and realizing there was no village in sight, I turned around and went back. Asking the father again if I could drive them and him responding that they preferred to walk left me speechless. I wish I could of done something more and I hope this isn’t their normal everyday life. Part of me wants to find this family and try and help. Growing up in America and seeing this, makes me really count my blessings... hope others reading this also count theirs and offer a helping hand to someone that could use it... Godspeed 🙏🏽🇷🇸☦️ #serbia #studenica #srbija #blessing #resolve #resilience #love #family #need #instagood #help #repost

