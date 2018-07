'Bio sam prenizak i ružnjikav, a htio sam postati i svećenik...'

I used to think that smoking was so bad and nasty but after watching The Outsiders I want to start😂 - - - #doitforjohnny #staygold #theoutsiders #greaser #greasers #staygoldponyboy #tulsaoklahoma #sodapopcurtis #steverandle #tomcruise #roblowe @tomcruise @robloweofficial

A post shared by Stay Gold💛 (@outsidegreasers) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:52pm PDT