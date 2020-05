Bizarni show: Natječu se tko će kandidatkinji napraviti dijete...

I can’t believe the time has finally come to share an incredible journey I’ve been on! I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be on @FOXtv’s new show @LaborofLoveFox premiering 5/21! This is NOT your typical dating show (though I can promise you’ll be very entertained)! I hope you see a little bit of yourself in me, and that you feel inspired to take big chances in your own life and to never give up on your biggest dreams... no matter what ❤️ #LaborofLove

A post shared by Kristy Katzmann (@kristykatzmann) on Apr 15, 2020 at 6:46pm PDT