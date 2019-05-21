Na portal se također možeš prijaviti i
11 komentara

Christie Brinkley (65) zanosna u badiću: Nemaš toliko godina!

Brinkley ističe važnost zdravog života i tjelovježbe. Dan navodno započinje čašom tople vode s limunom s malo ljute papričice i tjelovježbom

3883 prikaza
Foto: Instagram
Autor: Magdalena Rendulić

Christie Brinkley, američki model i manekenka, poznata po poziranju u kupaćim kostimima i u 66. godini oduzima dah. Na Instagramu je podijelila nekoliko fotografija s odmora na kojima pozira izležavajući se u plićaku u badiću i izazvala lavinu komentara obožavatelja koji na temelju fotografije ne mogu vjerovati da je Christie debelo zagazila u 60-e. 

Brinkley ističe važnost zdravog života i tjelovježbe. Dan navodno započinje čašom tople vode s limunom s malo ljute papričice i tjelovježbom. 

Foto: Instagram

- Trčanje mi je omiljeni način znojenja,  ali ne mogu to više zbog ozljeda - kazala je i dodala da ponekad koristi spravu za vježbanje koju reklamira, nekad diže utege, a ponekad ode na grupno vježbanje, piše People.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#tbt This shot was taken on Lamu a little island off the coast of Kenya. Little Alexa was playing nearby in the sand. Jule Campbell was editor and John Zimmerman was the photographer . @Bart pumpkin did my hair and kept us laughing with his witty observations. It was an amazing trip that also included safaris! We started our adventures way before the sun came up and kept shooting thru sunsets until the after glow faded to dark . I absolutely live for days like that! Out in the elements, hearing both the silence and the music of insects and animal calls , seeing the empty beach dunes and the bustling market places! I am so grateful for these memories Ill cherish forever! Thank you from the bottom of my heart @si_swimsuit ! I could elaborate but It’s time to get on my Roxie Red lips snd warm up my dancing feet ! Only 14 more shows to go @chicagomusical so come on down to The Ambassador Theatre and let’s paint the town!

A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley) on

Prestala je jesti meso i u zadnje vrijeme se hrani veganski, a probala je više vrsta prehrane dok nije pronašla ono što joj odgovara. 

Foto: Instagram

  • Default avatar - okos2
    okos2 Utorak, 21.05.2019. u 13:35

    Na svakoj fotki si nogom pridržava da joj se klitoris ne objesi do koljena

  • Avatar Deleted user
    Deleted user Utorak, 21.05.2019. u 13:33

    Ma..u tim godinama samo da je zdravlje

  • Default avatar - prdacmali
    prdacmali Utorak, 21.05.2019. u 13:30

    hm da.da je vidimo ujutro kad se ustane imala bi😏

Message