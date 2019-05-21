Christie Brinkley (65) zanosna u badiću: Nemaš toliko godina!
Brinkley ističe važnost zdravog života i tjelovježbe. Dan navodno započinje čašom tople vode s limunom s malo ljute papričice i tjelovježbom
Christie Brinkley, američki model i manekenka, poznata po poziranju u kupaćim kostimima i u 66. godini oduzima dah. Na Instagramu je podijelila nekoliko fotografija s odmora na kojima pozira izležavajući se u plićaku u badiću i izazvala lavinu komentara obožavatelja koji na temelju fotografije ne mogu vjerovati da je Christie debelo zagazila u 60-e.
Brinkley ističe važnost zdravog života i tjelovježbe. Dan navodno započinje čašom tople vode s limunom s malo ljute papričice i tjelovježbom.
- Trčanje mi je omiljeni način znojenja, ali ne mogu to više zbog ozljeda - kazala je i dodala da ponekad koristi spravu za vježbanje koju reklamira, nekad diže utege, a ponekad ode na grupno vježbanje, piše People.
#tbt This shot was taken on Lamu a little island off the coast of Kenya. Little Alexa was playing nearby in the sand. Jule Campbell was editor and John Zimmerman was the photographer . @Bart pumpkin did my hair and kept us laughing with his witty observations. It was an amazing trip that also included safaris! We started our adventures way before the sun came up and kept shooting thru sunsets until the after glow faded to dark . I absolutely live for days like that! Out in the elements, hearing both the silence and the music of insects and animal calls , seeing the empty beach dunes and the bustling market places! I am so grateful for these memories Ill cherish forever! Thank you from the bottom of my heart @si_swimsuit ! I could elaborate but It’s time to get on my Roxie Red lips snd warm up my dancing feet ! Only 14 more shows to go @chicagomusical so come on down to The Ambassador Theatre and let’s paint the town!
Prestala je jesti meso i u zadnje vrijeme se hrani veganski, a probala je više vrsta prehrane dok nije pronašla ono što joj odgovara.
Na svakoj fotki si nogom pridržava da joj se klitoris ne objesi do koljena
Ma..u tim godinama samo da je zdravlje
hm da.da je vidimo ujutro kad se ustane imala bi😏