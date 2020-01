Dušan Bućan ljubi atraktivnu Saru: 'Ljubavna idila traje...'

The New Year is really an arbitrary, culturally chosen demarcation of an end and a "new" beginning. What if we had the presence of mind to view each breath as a "New" beginning? The Pranayama practice slows the wheel of time enough for us to cultivate a conscious connection with this becoming. As Prashant and my favorite senior teacher Lisa Walford noted, the act of conscious breathing is a becoming. Each moment we are born anew, and each moment we die a little. The body does age, whither, and yet the vitality within has everything to do with how honestly and deeply we engage with ourselves and within ourselves. Pranayama is the ideal New Day practice, and breath awareness if the ideal Every Moment practice.🙏❤️🙏 Here’s a little secret from Mitch Ditkoff~ “Every breath you take is a prayer🙏22,000 times a day it rises, unannounced, then returns to who knows where. You don’t need to kneel, you don’t need to speak, and the only pilgrimage required, is the one from head to heart♥️the one all people seek.” Photo by @calebasch_yogiwithacamera 💥📸💥 with my baby girl Neve @rupertneve_dawg ♥️🐶♥️😻♥️🐶♥️ . . . . . . #instayoga #yogadaily #yogaeverydamnday #newbeginnings #ashtangayoga #yogaanywhere #pranayama #yogalove #yogaforlife #yoga4growth #yogaforall #yogateacher #bulldogsofinstagram #yogagram #loveandalliscoming #bulldogyoga #yogayogayoga #onebreathatatime #yogainspo #tittibhasana #practiceyogachangeyourworld #yogasana #yogafam #instagramyoga #yogachallenge #yogavibes #yogisofinstagram #armbalance #outdooryoga #beachyoga

