It is with deepest sadness that we share the news of our dear friend and colleague MIroslav Vidovi\u0107\u2019s passing yesterday. Miro was with us from early beginnings. His passion, dedication, grace and humour was at the heart of 2CELLOS. Our thoughts and love are with his family at this most difficult time. Bravo Miro, rest in peace brother \ud83d\ude4f





