Glumica nakon potresa mozga: 'Šljiva' na oku, osmijeh na licu

I’m lucky. I have Medicare to cover my visit to ER. Everyone deserves the same, not access, not pathway to, not option. M4A saves $. Nobody loses their home because of cancer, no rationing insulin. You know, like the rest of the free world. #bernie2020

A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Nov 25, 2019 at 1:38pm PST