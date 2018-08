Halle Berry blista i u 52.: 'Njoj godine predstavljaju samo broj'

It’s #FitnessFriday and today we talk about the importance of trying something new. Many of us get stuck in our fitness routines and do the same circuits over and over each week. We do the same exercises for legs, the same for upper body, the same for abs and so on and then we wonder why we don’t see any real change in our body. Well, here is the answer. You have to shock your system and offer your body new exercises that it can respond to. Recently, I started doing #handstands with #donkeykicks and I noticed my upper body got stronger and more defined. So today in my stories, fitness icon @peterleethomas will show you 3 easy ways of doing old exercises to shock your body and get faster results. The #planche works shoulders, the #atomicclimber works lower abs and the #pistolsquat works the legs. I guarantee you you will see a change! I also shared two of my favorite lunch meals to have on the go. As always enjoy! ❤️💪🏽#FitnessFridayHB #Week30

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Aug 10, 2018 at 9:41am PDT