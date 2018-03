Halle Berry daje 'instrukcije' iz joge: 'Rastezanje je jako bitno'

Yesterday my heart broke as we had to put our beloved Playdough to rest due to brain cancer. This little guy lit up our lives and brought us joy every day for 16 years! While his loss is tough for all of us, especially my children, it's an inevitable part of life. Playdough and Maceo were pals. Every morning they had b’fast together. Playdough his kibble and Maceo his Cheerios... Side by side... On the floor together. The bond my kids shared with Playdough was unique and special and through it, they learned compassion and kindness and the importance of loving and caring for life's sweetest creatures. Yesterday Playdough reminded us all that it's better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all! We will miss him! ❤️❤️❤️

