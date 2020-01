Ismijavali je i ponižavali, Oprah sad 'teška' čak 17 milijardi kn

Atlanta, I’m headed your way with the WW 2020 Vision Tour this Saturday 1/25 with Dwayne @therock Johnson! Make sure to get there early because we’ll be getting the fun started at 9 AM. I know @gayleking will be there with her seat SECURED! Link in bio for tickets to join the party @ww.now 💃🏾💪🏽 #Oprahs2020VisionTour

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:54pm PST