Jenna je povodom rođendana pokazala trudnički trbuščić

This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart. The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far...dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments. Through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with. I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise. I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!

A post shared by Steve Kazee (@stevekazee) on Dec 3, 2019 at 5:18pm PST