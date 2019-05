Jovovich se prisjetila pokojne bake: Skrivala se ispod mrtvih

Today, May 9 is WW2 Victory Day and I would like to honor my grandmother Tatiana Ivanovna, may she Rest In Peace, who at 16 years of age, joined the army as a nurse and made it all the way to Berlin. She saved lives and barely escaped with her own, hiding under dead bodies at times to survive. This little girl went through such a hard life seeing death every day. She then came back and started her life all over from nothing, raising two kids as a single parent. I will always remember how amazing she was. I was lucky enough to be with her in the months before she passed, taking her for walks in her wheelchair everyday and talking with her about her life. Those moments are so precious to me. I love you Babushka! We miss you so much!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 С Днём Победы!!!🌟🌟🌟

