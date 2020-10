\u00a0

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. \u2728\ud83e\udd0d It is so lifelike and we watched it over and over, filled with lots so tears and emotion. I can\u2019t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime \u2728





A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 29, 2020 at 4:17pm PDT