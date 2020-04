'Morao sam platiti testiranje, iako imam simptome korone'

hi guys, hope you’re all keeping safe and well. It’s been a bit of a rough couple of weeks so wanted to give you an update. As you know I’ve had some health issues over last few years and underlying conditions make this virus particularly dangerous and very real. I’m incredibly relieved to be over the worst of it but wanted to let you all know what’s been happening. Please take this virus seriously and remember that by staying home, you are protecting so many others.

A post shared by Dynamo Magician (@dynamomagician) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:43am PDT