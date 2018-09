Najbolji gafovi s izbora za Miss Amerike: Eutanazija je cjepivo?

I firmly believe life is not about the titles we hold, but rather, the service we render 💙. . 📸: @mattboydphotography. 💄: @meredithboydcosmetics. 👗: @sherrihill. . #1moreweek #service #crown #lifequotes #impact #nevergiveup

A post shared by Cara Mund - Miss America 2018 (@realcaramund) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT