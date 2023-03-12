Ovo su sve nominacije za Oscara

Bliži se prestižna dodjela nagrada Oscar za postignuća u filmskoj industriji. Ceremonija dodjele bit će 13. ožujka u Dolby Theatreu u Los Angelesu, prisjetimo se koji su filmovi i glumci nominirani.

Najviše nominacija ove godine dobio je film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once', s 11 nominacija u različitim kategorijama. Kategorije uključuju i najbolji film, najbolji redatelj i glumica, najbolju sporednu glumicu i sporednog glumca i brojne druge. Čak 9 nominacija dobio je njemački film 'All Quiet on the Western Front', a isti broj nominacija dobio je i film 'The Banshees of Inisherin'.

Film 'Elvis' dobio je 8 nominacija, od toga jednu za najboljeg glumca, Austina Butlera. 6 nominacija dobio je 'Top Gun: Maverick', koji je nominiran i za najbolji film.

Foto: Instagram/Youtube/Screenshot

Voditelji nominacija bili su Riz Ahmed, dobitnik Oscara 2022. za najbolji kratki igrani film te glumica Allison Williams.

NAJBOLJI FILM

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tar'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Triangle of Sadness'

'Women Talking'

NAJBOLJI REDATELJ

Martin McDonagh, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Daniel Kwan i Daniel Scheinert, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans'

Todd Field, 'Tar'

Ruben Östlund, 'Triangle of Sadness'

NAJBOLJI GLUMAC

Austin Butler, 'Elvis'

Collin Farrell, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brendan Fraser, 'The Whale'

Paul Mescal, 'Aftersun'

Bill Nighy, 'Living'

NAJBOLJA GLUMICA

Cate Blanchett, 'Tar'

Ana De Armas, 'Blonde'

Andrea Riseborough, 'To Leslie'

Michelle Williams, 'The Fabelmans'

Michelle Yeoh, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

NAJBOLJA SPOREDNA GLUMICA

Angela Basset, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Hong Chau, 'The Whale'

Kerry Condon, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Stephanie Hsu, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

NAJBOLJI SPOREDNI GLUMAC

Brendan Gleeson, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Brian Tyree Henry, 'Causeway'

Judd Hirsch, 'The Fabelmans'

Barry Keoghan, 'The Banshees of Inisherin'

Ke Huy Quan, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

NAJBOLJI KRATKI ANIMIRANI FILM

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'

'The Flying Sailor'

'Ice Merchants'

'My Year of Dicks'

'An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Believe It'

NAJBOLJI KRATKI IGRANI FILM

'An Irish Goodbye'

'Ivalu'

'Le Pupille'

'Night Ride'

'Red Suitcase'

NAJBOLJI KRATKI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

'The Elephant Whisperers'

'Haulout'

'How Do You Measure a Year?'

'The Martha Mitchell Effect'

'Stranger at the Gate'

NAJBOLJI DOKUMENTARNI FILM

'All That Breathes'

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed'

'Fire of Love'

'A House Made of Splinters'

'Navalny'

NAJBOLJI ANIMIRANI FILM

'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio'

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish'

'The Sea Beast'

'Turning Red'

NAJBOLJI ADAPTIRANI SCENARIJ

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

'Living'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Women Talking'

NAJBOLJI ORIGINALNI SCENARIJ

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

'Tar'

'Triangle of Sadness'

NAJBOLJA IZVORNA GLAZBA

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Babylon'

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'The Fabelmans'

NAJBOLJA IZVORNA PJESMA

'Tell It Like a Woman'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

'Lift Me Up'

'RRR'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

NAJBOLJI STRANI FILM

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'Argentina, 1985'

'Close'

'EO'

'The Quiet Girl'

NAJBOLJA MONTAŽA

'The Banshees of Inisherin'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Tar'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

NAJBOLJA SCENOGRAFIJA

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'Babylon'

'Elvis'

'The Fabelmans'

NAJBOLJA KINEMATOGRAFIJA

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths'

'Elvis'

'Empire of Light'

'Tar'

NAJBOLJI VIZUALNI EFEKTI

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Batman'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

NAJBOLJA KOSTIMOGRAFIJA

'Babylon'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris'

NAJBOLJI ZVUK

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

'The Batman'

'Elvis'

'Top Gun: Maverick'

NAJBOLJA ŠMINKA I FRIZURA

'All Quiet at the Western Front'

'The Batman'

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

'Elvis'

'The Whale'

Najčitaniji članci