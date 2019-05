Poluprozirna haljina naljutila je gledatelje: Pokaži poštovanje!

Here we go, another night of beautiful voices, magic and loads of laughs 💥 #BGT on @ITV . Hair: @itsdash Makeup: @karindarnell Stylist: @karl_willett Assistant: @adelepentland Gown: @nicolasjebranworld Jewellery: @stephenwebsterjewellery

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on May 29, 2019 at 11:40am PDT