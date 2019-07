Povodom 50. obljetnice David Bowie dobio svoju verziju lutke

BARBIE AS BOWIE AVAILABLE NOW “Ain’t that close to love? Well, ain’t that poster love? Well, it IS that Barbie doll...” In the year that @Barbie celebrates her 60th and on the very day that Space Oddity hit half a century, toymakers Mattel have announced a new collectable doll inspired by Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust wild mutation, Aladdin Sane. Dubbed Barbie as Bowie, the doll is dressed in one of the popular costumes sported by Bowie on his 1973 tour, including the iconic red platform boots, a Schwarzkopf ‘Red Hot Red’ mane of hair and gold disc on the forehead. It’s not yet known if Ken will follow suit, but we reckon he would look great as Halloween Jack or The Thin White Duke. More here: https://t.co/QDpwbJqoI6 (Temp link on main page) #Barbie #BarbieAsBowie

