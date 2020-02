Preminula bivša natjecateljica Voicea (43): Bila teško bolesna

Our dear friend and Voice family member Natasha Stuart passed away peacefully last night. We are forever grateful to have had Tash orbit our world and be a part of our Voice family. She radiated joy, beauty and strength and touched everyone she met with her talent. Our love goes out to her family, her friends and the entire Australian music industry.

