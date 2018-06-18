Presedan: U kraljevskoj obitelji se sprema prvo gay vjenčanje
Lord Ivar Mountbatten će se vjenčati s dugogodišnjim partnerom Jamesom Coyleom, a do budućeg će ga supruga odvest - bivša supruga Penny, s kojom ima tri kćeri...
Nakon 'vjenčanja godine', onog princa Harryja (33) i Meghan Markle (36), za svoj dan iz snova 12. listopada priprema se i princeza Eugenie (28) koja će se udati za biznismena i nekadašnjeg vlasnika klubova Jacka Brooksbanka. No javnosti je svakako zanimljiviji jedan član kraljevske obitelji koji će pred oltar nešto prije njih - kraljičin rođak, lord Ivar Mountbatten (55), sin Marquessa od Milford Havena trećeg.
Ivar was previously married to a woman, Penny, and shares three daughters with her. He told her before their engagement that he is bisexual. Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex and the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret had attended Ivar and Penny's wedding. Penny told The Daily Mail in comments posted on Friday that she will give her ex-husband away at his wedding to James. "It was the girls' idea," she said. "It makes me feel quite emotional. I'm really very touched." "Sophie and Edward know of our plans and are really excited for us," Ivar told the newspaper, referring to his longtime friend and the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife. "Sadly they can't come to the wedding. Their diaries are arranged months in advance and they're not around, but they adore James. Everyone adores him." James told the newspaper that the wedding ceremony will be small, with just close family and friends attending, while about 120 more people will join them for a reception. "For me, what's interesting is I don't need to get married because I've been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I'm pushing it because I think it's important for him. James hasn't had the stable life I have," Ivar said, turning to his partner. "I want to be able to give you that."
Vjenčanje još jednog kraljičinog rođaka možda samo po sebi ne bi bilo vijest, da Lord Ivar Mountbatten ovim potezom neće ući u povijest - i to kao prvi član kraljevske obitelji koji će imati gay vjenčanje.
Ivar će se vjenčati s dugogodišnjim partnerom Jamesom Coyleom, a do budućeg će ga supruga odvest - njegova bivša supruga Penny, s kojom ima tri kćeri.
Ovaj je slučaj inače presedan u kraljevskoj obitelji, a zbog velikog zanimanja britanske javnosti lord Ivar Mountbatten je uoči velikog dana pristao dati intervju za britanski Daily Mail, za koji je rekao:
- Zaista sam ovo želio napraviti, osobito zbog Jamesa koji još nije bio u braku. Za mene brak nije toliko bitan jer sam već bio u jednom, u kojem sam dobio svoju prekrasnu djecu, no inzistiram na ovome jer mislim da je njemu itekako važno. James nije imao stabilan život poput mene, stoga mu želim to priuštiti. - rekao je lord Ivar o zaručniku.
- Kad sam svojoj najstarijoj kćerki Elli spomenuo vjenčanje, ona mi je utješno rekla da ne brinem jer to više 'nije tako skandalozno', prepričao je lord kćerkine riječi i dodao da će ceremoniji prisustvovati tek najbliža obitelj i prijatelji.
Mountbatten se inače za britanski DailyMail prisjetio i prvog braka s bivšom suprugom Penny, prije 24 godine. Za taj dan tvrdi da mu je bio 'najljepši dan u životu', ali i da će bivšu ženu i majku svojih kćeri voljeti do kraja života.
