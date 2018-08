Priyanka i Nick rade zabavu za obitelj: 'Objavit će im zaruke'

Hey hey lil bro.. happiest birthday and all my love and luck.. you have turned into such a special man.. I’m so proud of you and love you. You remind me so much of dad. Thank you for your kindness...and epic party last night!! see you as I’m back.. love Didi Ps... #birthdaypunches are so much fun @siddharthchopra89

