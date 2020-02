Prvo Valentinovo bez Kobeja: 'Nedostaješ mi, zauvijek tvoja'

To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill

