Rachel McAdams rodila sina u tajnosti: Beba je odličan spavač

HollywoodPipleine.com Exclusive: Rachel McAdams is pictured for the first time with her infant son. The actress was spotted out with boyfriend Jamie Linder who carried the adorable baby as they left lunch. ___________________________________________ Rachel kept the majority of her pregnancy under wraps. The happy parents could be heard gushing about what a "good sleeper he is" and that "he's a good baby." _______________________________________________ A rep for McAdams could not be reached. The Notebook actress and Dear John writer started dating back in April of 2016 and have kept a noticeably low profile throughout their relationship.

