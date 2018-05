Ruby Rose nakon prekida s curom: Moram manje plakati

This is how Cody I am not being there at The Voice in Australia to watch this epic performance by @jessicaveronica @lisa_veronica ... I just watch this shit on repeat to get through each day...and trust me my phone is just 1000s of pictures of her and even more of her and the dogs.

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:43am PDT