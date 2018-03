Što će reći kraljica? Procurile fotografije gole Meghan Markle

This morning, The Queen visited the @royalacademyarts to open the new Burlington Gardens building and mark the Academy's 250th anniversary. The Royal Academy of Arts was founded in 1768 by King George III as a place to promote the appreciation and practise of the visual arts and architecture through exhibitions, education and debate. To this day, The Queen continues as the Academy's 'Patron, Protector and Supporter'. During the visit, HM had the opportunity to view the Academy's current exhibition, 'Charles I: King and Collector', which includes a number of paintings lent by the @royal_collection_trust.

