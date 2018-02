'Tada je umrla glazba': Trojicu glazbenika avion odveo u smrt

By @jrymers ・・・ Tommy allsup who played guitar with buddy holly on buddy's last tour passed on earlier today . Tommy was also the guy that lost the coin toss with Ritchie Valens the day the music died. #tommyallsup #buddyholly #thedaythemusicdied #music

