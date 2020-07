\u00a0

The Prince and The Duchess today thanked staff at @asda for all they have done to keep the country\u2019s vital food supplies moving throughout the Coronavirus pandemic.\ud83e\udd6b\ud83c\udf5e\ud83c\udf4f . Since lockdown began in March, the Asda Bristol Distribution Centre has made over 12,500 deliveries to stores across South West England with the 700 depot staff members working tirelessly to cope with the increased demand. This has meant changing shift patterns, postponing holidays, and making overnight deliveries to ensure extra food supplies reach stores for the following day. Their Royal Highnesses heard about the supermarket\u2019s work with charities @fareshareuk and the @trusselltrust, who fight hunger and food poverty. Asda\u2019s funding has allowed FareShare to support over 336,000 people and the Trussell Trust to set up e-referral systems for 230 of their food banks. As President of @businessinthecommunity, The Prince also heard about how Asda stores have been lending support for the charity\u2019s National Business Response Network in recent months. Find out about the scheme through the link in our bio. . \ud83d\udcf7 PA / Asda





