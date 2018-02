Utjelovio ubojicu Versacea: 'U sebi sam kuhao mračne misli...'

Care to join me for lunch? You could even join @ricky_martin for an exclusive screening of the @americancrimestoryfx finale too! I promise it will be an incredible time. Support the amazing work of @childrensla. Link to enter in my bio or on omaze.com/acs

A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:05am PST