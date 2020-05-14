YouTuberi stradali u prometu: 'Čudo nas je spasilo od smrti'

Jesus saved our lives last night. Please keep us in your prayers - my femur is broken and marcus’s leg is broken as well. We both had surgery this morning. I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive.

A post shared by Kristin Johns (@kristinjohns) on May 12, 2020 at 3:25pm PDT