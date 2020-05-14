YouTuberi stradali u prometu: 'Čudo nas je spasilo od smrti'
Svojim brojnim pratiteljima na društvenim mrežama javili su se iz bolnice nakon što su operirani. Oboje su u šoku, a sudar s automobilom, kako kažu, jedva su preživjeli
Popularni YouTuberi Marcus Johns i njegova supruga Kristin nastradali su u teškoj prometnoj nesreći kad je na njih u vožnji biciklima naletio automobil. Nakon operacije javili su se svojim pratiteljima potreseni iz bolnice.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
Jesus saved our lives last night. Please keep us in your prayers - my femur is broken and marcus’s leg is broken as well. We both had surgery this morning. I am thankful to have you guys who I know love us & have faith so please just lift us up & praise Jesus for saving us. I am thankful that we are alive.
- Automobil se pojavio velikom brzinom i niotkuda. Udario nas je i pobjegao s mjesta nesreće. Natkoljenice su mi polomljene i jutros sam imala operaciju. Marcus je slomio bogu. Samo nas je Bog izvukao iz ovoga. Proživjeli smo ogromnu traumu, ali živi smo te smo za dlaku izbjegli smrt - prepričala je mnogobrojnoj publici koja ju prati na društvenim mrežama.
Marcus je dao i svoje viđenje nesreće. Nakon udara se, tvrdi, onesvijestio, a Kristin je bila pored njega. Udar automobila odbacio ih je petnaestak metara.
POGLEDAJTE VIDEO:
Day 3 update. I’m waking with a walker! Your prayers are working! @kristinjohns did her physical therapy today and was able to sit up. The doctors said that this is actually very good for next day after a femur surgery. Here is a little clip of me walking and surprising her at her room. This was our first time actually talking in person since the accident besides a quick wave before our surgery. Pain for both of has been up and down. Best and worst it’s been so far. Just taking a day at a time. Would love to be able to put my full weight on my leg but my upper body is doing most the lifting as of now. Either way, I’m mobile and they are saying I will likely be discharged tomorrow! Please pray that Kristin is able to stand and walk a little so we can leave together at the same time! Thanks for all the calls texts and messages on social media from family friends and all who have supported us. It means the world and lifts our spirits so much!! Also to all the medical professionals who are here working during corona and around the world we couldn’t be more grateful. Love you all. The staff here has been so nice and accommodating and the detective police and first responders have all been amazing and very supportive through this difficult time. As of now the person who hit us is still out and about as of now, but more details to come soon. I will update when I can. A lot more details have come to light. Very weird stuff. I will let you know when I can. More to come! Love you all and thanks for cheering us on! Edit: since recording and posting this video, Kristin has stop up and walked 5 steps! Hooray! She is already ahead of me on the posting 😄😷😅
- Uvjeren sam da je to zapravo bio pljačkaš u bijegu, koji je na ovaj način želio skrenuti pažnju policije. Živimo u mirnoj četvrti i ovakve se stvari inače nikad ne događaju. U šoku smo oboje - ispričao je, a zgroženi fanovi su im poželjeli što brži oporavak.