\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0















\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0









\u00a0

\u00a0







\u00a0

\u00a0

\u00a0



































when @sarahplevy can't make it to the #Emmys event





A post shared by Schitt's Creek (@schittscreek) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT