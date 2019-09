Bojao se usisavača pa sprintao, trči brže čak i od Usaina Bolta

4 1/2 years later.. I became an Olympian, 5x National Champ, 2x Collegiate record holder, a World Record holder, World champion, a Nike athlete and now finally a college graduate, my greatest accomplishment yet. Thankful for my time at Tennessee, best decision of my life. I’m blessed!! ✌🏾🍊#VFL #Alumni

