Čudovište od 150 kila: Dolazim u MMA, sve ću vas natamburat
Kad je bio tinejdžer, igrao je kriket i imao je samo 73 kile. Ozlijedio se, a liječnici su mu preporučili da u pazi vježba u teretani. Danas tjedno troši 2500 kuna na hranu i jede svakih sat vremena
Martyn Ford (33), bodybuilder iz Engleske, potpisao je profesionalni MMA ugovor s poljskom organizacijom KSW i sljedeće godine debitirat će u kavezu.
- Volim sve oblike borilačkih vještina. Sretan sam što sam dobio šansu pokazati što mogu. Znam da će biti puno negativnih komentara, ali pokazat ću svima da griješe - rekao je Ford, koji je u mladosti profesionalno igrao kriket.
Ozlijedio se na treningu, dok se oporavljao dobio je mononukleozu i godinu dana nije smio ništa raditi.
- Bio sam uvjeren da ću postati profesionalni igrač kriketa jer sam jako volio taj sport i onda se sve promijenilo. Ozljeda, nedostatak sreće i gubitak volje - rekao je Ford, kojem su nakon te ozljede liječnici rekli da krene polagano s teretanom.
Smashed out !!! Last session in the 🇬🇧 for a while, Vegas bound first thing, time to have some fun at the Olympia, before hitting Miami, Tampa and Clearwater. Can not WAIT for the next few weeks where we will be launching @ignite.nutrition. An exciting brand that is aimed at everyday people wanting to be the best they can, while living there life to the FULL. Why compromise when you can have it all. Training has been immense lately, changed it up so much. Hitting 3-4 sessions a day, sounds crazy i know BUT each session is short and sweet, also varied !!! I do 30-45 min strength training, 20-30 min HIT, 30-40 bag work, 30 min stretching and core. I’m finding that hitting sessions with insane intensity for shorter periods, and eating in between each one is allowing me to make crazy progress in all areas of fitness. To be a complete athlete is one hell of a challenge, balance between muscle size and functional use is tricky, but I’m getting there. Without a challenge, what fun would life be ??? @ignite.nutrition #ignite #dominate #martynford
Martyn je ušao u teretanu i zaljubio se. Ostavio je kriket i počeo trenirati svaki dan.
Kad je imao 19 godina bio je težak tek 73 kile.
Danas ima 150 kilograma što na 204 centimetara visine izgleda stvarno impresivno.
Tjedno na hranu troši oko 2500 kuna, jede svakih sat vremena, najviše piletinu, ribu, bjelanjke, žitarice, integralnu rižu i krumpir. Od pića u obzir dolazi samo voda.
Iako nema iskustva u borilačkim vještinama, počeo je naporno raditi na osnovnim tehnikama i tko god mu stao u kavez sljedeće godine, teško da će mu biti svejedno...
Are you even allowed to visit @goldsgym and not get a changing room selfie ??? 😂😂😂 today’s session was a challenge for sure !!! Zero weights, 100% filled with high intensity fitness drills, loving every minute of this journey, a whole 360 back to my life as a fitness freak. Blasted the ropes, bags, speed drills, ploy metrics, it all got smashed !!! The key to life is learning to Adapt and change where needed. The spark is back, the hunger and passion is greater than ever, now time to step it up another notch !! Never settle @ignite.nutrition @swoleoclock (THENIGHTMARE discount code for Swole watches) www.swoleoclock.com
Drill, Drill,Drill !!!!!!!! Time after time I see people wanting to run before they can walk, YOU MUST put in the practice. I can’t express enough to the younger generation how important the 5 P’s are : PROPER PLANNING PREVENTS POOR PERFORMANCE!!!!!!!!! No matter what you want to achieve, create a plan and stick to it !!!! Anything is possible, you just have to want and believe it enough @ignite.nutrition #ignite #drills
The only person who you should ever compete against is the man you see in the mirror !! Ignore external distractions, negativity and hyped up bull shit. Set personal goals, and follow a plan, the only way to be truly successful, is to beat that man in the mirror daily !!! My diet has started, I need to drop this puppy fat and get myself ready for action !!! So here is my starting daily diet for week 1 - Meal 1) 100g oats, 3 whole eggs, 6 egg whites Meal 2) 50g rice, 200g Turkey, green vegetables Meal 3) 200g sweet potato, 200s white fish, large salad bowl, 1/2 avocado Meal 4) 300g steak, green veg Meal 5) 50g rice, 200g Turkey, large green salad Meal 6) 300g steak, 200g cottage cheese, large green salad Meal 7) 200g salmon, green veg, 1 tablespoon Udos oil Meal 8) 200g chicken breast, 300g cottage cheese, large green salad Consuming around 5-6 litres of water daily, I will sip on BCAA through the day, and post training just protein for now. Let’s see what the next few weeks brings. @ignite.nutrition #martynford #ignite
Basic muscle Build for Beginners I get many young lads asking how to build muscle, and it’s rather scary the plans and protocols some are following !! Here is a basic beginners plan to muscle build !!! Phase 1 train the whole body 3 times per week !!! Before you try and jump into a split routine do and learn the basics !!! Correct form, tempo speed and control. Workout plan Chest press Close grip pulldown Seated Row Shoulder Press Upright Row Leg curls Leg press Calf Raise 3x12 reps for all exercises, 45 sec rest between sets, train x3 per week and have at least one rest day between workouts. I would run this for at least 3-6 months before you try to take on split routines, the exercises in the routine can change, but swap exercises for once of the same body part. A healthy balanced food plan is all you really need for this stage, supplementation is great, but only when the body is ready. Once you start training hard enough, then introducing creatine, whey and a carb drink would be my first step for beginners @ignite.nutrition #ignite #martynford
Stipe bi te savio ko pitu, ostavi se steroida štete ti mozgu...
Na koju foru ce ovaj proc doping test???
Prva borba bi trebala biti protiv Mariusz Pudzianowskog (bivši strongman) pa da vidimo koliko je snage tu tim mišićima. Po tehnici su tu negdje jer borba sa ikojim ozbiljnim borcem nema smisla i može završiti pogubno za ovog bodybuildera.
