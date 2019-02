Bivši igrač Lakersa preminuloj majci: Mama, vidimo se uskoro

Honestly, I've grown to hate so much and so many people since you've left. I can't seem to shake the feeling of being alone, you don't know how bad you hurt me mommy. I know that's selfish but I don't like it here anymore..... I'll see you soon I promise #day68

