Pršin suigrač imao srčani udar, nazvao sina i rekao: 'Volim te'

Bivši napadač škotskog velikana Rangersa, Španjolac Nacho Novo (38), imao je srčani udar za vrijeme utakmice, a prema posljednjim informacijama stabilno je.

The Club can confirm that Nacho Novo took ill after playing in the AOK Traditionmasters tournament in Berlin yesterday. He was admitted to hospital and is in a stable condition.



Everyone at the club wishes Nacho a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/hQElWl2pOB